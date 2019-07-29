Tana Mongeau Skips Start Of Honeymoon To Deal With ‘Family Emergency’ 1 Day After Jake Paul Wedding

Tana Mongeau took to Twitter on July 29, one day after her headline-making wedding to Jake Paul, and let her fans know she had to delay traveling to Europe for her honeymoon because of a family situation.

It looks like Tana Mongeau, 21, is going to have to wait to celebrate her marriage to Jake Paul, 22, due to an unfortunate circumstance. The blonde beauty shared the news that she wasn’t able to join Jake on a flight to Europe for their honeymoon due to a “family emergency” in a series of continuing tweets on July 29, one day after their lavish wedding.

“last night was an unconventional crazy girl’s dream wedding. i love jake so f*cking much and there’s no one else on earth i could’ve done that with,” Tana’s tweet began “truly slow dancing while they’re screaming. we’re both still recovering hard- Jake’s headed to Europe and i have to deal with a family emergency…. i’m gonna meet him there the second i can. so excited to decompress from the past few months of chaos & celebrate US with no one around.. thank u guys for all the ridiculous amounts of love & support. we f*cking love u. pictures and stuff soon but right now…”

“my number one focus is dealing with this family emergency…,” her tweets continued. “sometimes God gives us hardships at really bad timing which sucks because i truly don’t want this to take away from all of the love i was surrounded by last night & in this life… trying to be strong to be the best example i can be for all of you. thank you for everything u guys. u are truly my family.”

Although Tana didn’t go into details about the emergency, we hope it gets settled soon and she’s able to celebrate the huge event that was her wedding. Although the emergency was definitely unexpected, it’s not the first dramatic thing to happen to Tana and Jake in the last 24 hours. Jake got into a fistfight with a random guy who seemed to throw champagne at him right before he was about to kiss his bride as the ceremony was coming to a close, and it was quite the dramatic scene. “Someone just threw a glass of champagne at jake and I at the f**king altar holy f**k HAAHAHAHAHAHA,” Tana tweeted after it was caught on their wedding livestream.

Tana and Jake are known for sharing their joy and drama with their many followers so it’s no surprise that they would document their wedding and the difficulties that came after it. We look forward to seeing what else is in store for the couple!