Snooki Claps Back After She’s Mom-Shamed For Drinking Wine While Feeding Baby

Snooki fought back against Instagram trolls calling her a bad mom for daring to drink a glass of wine while bottle feeding her newborn son. Her rebuttal to the comments was priceless.

Never come for the mom of a newborn. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, proved just that when some followers had the audacity to criticize her for drinking a glass of wine while bottle feeding her one-month-old son, Angelo James LaValle. “You’re not a mom,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star replied to one teenage busybody. “I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17.” It seems like she actually knew that the mean comments were going to roll in, because she captioned the pic “What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?” THIS. #MomJuice #ImAGoodMomISwear”.

For every nasty comment, there was a fan defending her, too. An annoyed fan wrote, “It’s so annoying when people want to comment and don’t have kids, like please have kids and then your [sic] allowed to comment.” Another said she definitely identified with Snooki’s mom life. “Mama of 4 boys and I’m currently drinking out of my sons paw patrol cup!” It’s understandable why she would preemptively defend herself, as this is far from the first time that she’s been shamed for her parenting.

Snooki, who also has a six-year-old son, Lorenzo, and a four-year-old daughter, Giovanna, with husband of five years, Jionni LaValle, received backlash after saying she “can’t wait to get back to the gym” just days after Angelo’s birth. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy,” she wrote in an edit on the caption of her pic. “My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch,” she added. “But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

So rude of those commenters, right? Snooki never holds back about the realities of pregnancies and motherhood, and we love her for that. She described what sex after giving birth is really like on the July 17 episode of Women in Top. “Down there, it doesn’t feel that bad. But I still want to wait just in case, like, something happens and, God forbid, I do rip during sex or whatever,” she admitted on the podcast. “But after you have a baby and then have sex, it doesn’t feel right at first. It feels like you are a virgin again. It just hurts. It’s uncomfortable.” Good to know!