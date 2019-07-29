Who knew that Selena Gomez was such a big ‘Shark Tank’ fan? The singer flipped when her friends surprised her with a visit to meet the cast on-set for her 27th birthday.

It looks like Selena Gomez, 27, will be among the next round of visitors to head to the Shark Tank stage. While usually it’s budding entrepreneurs who seek to visit the hit ABC show, the pop star is a mega-fan of the series and got the ultimate birthday surprise when her friends planned a visit to the show’s set! Sel was thrilled when her friends spilled the beans about her birthday surprise and in a video posted to her Instagram account, the star’s entire reaction was caught on camera. The “Bad Liar” singer was seen casually sitting on her couch when her friends put her “present” on a television screen. Shark Tank star Mark Cuban, 60, soon popped up on the screen and personally wished Sel a happy b-day via a video clip. As if that wasn’t enough, text soon appeared that revealed that the pop singer had a full-fledged trip planned out to go see Mark and his co-stars in person!

Clearly, Selena’s friends know her very well, because her reaction was priceless. In addition to screaming with excitement, the star could be heard in complete disbelief. “WE ARE?!?” she said when her friends told her about the planned trip. “Oh my gosh!” she screeched. Her caption for the video clip said it all. “Not many of you know but I am obsessed with Shark Tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift 😁” Selena said.

Selena officially turned 27 on July 22 and celebrated in a BIG way. The singer rang in a new year of life in beautiful Italy! She spent the week with pals in Rome and then the Amalfi Coast. She was sure to share several stunning snapshots from her travels and on her actual b-day, she penned a beautiful message to her fans. “Well I’m 27 now,” Selena started. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU,” she sweetly wrote.

Watch Selena get the ultimate birthday surprise above! She may have made it big as a pop star, but it sounds like the singer’s got quite the entrepreneurial spirit at the end of the day.