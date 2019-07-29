Sailor Brinkley Cook Shares Makeup Free Selfie In The ‘Morning’ & Looks As Stunning As Her Mom

Sailor Brinkley took to Instagram on July 29 to wish her followers a happy morning with a gorgeous fresh-faced selfie that included her sitting and posing in a casual sweater.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, proved she looks great at all times of the day, including when she wakes up! The blonde beauty shared a stunning makeup free selfie to Instagram on July 29 and her followers definitely took notice of the memorable gem. In the snapshot, a cozy Sailor can be seen sitting on a coach as she poses with one arm up and leans her head against her hand. She’s wearing an off-white sweater and kept her long locks down. “Morning🐣,” she captioned the pic.

Followers were impressed by Sailor’s natural good looks in the casual yet powerful photo, and left compliments in the comments. “Take after your beautiful mama🌸💗,” one follower wrote, referring to her supermodel mom Christie Brinkley, 65. “Natural beauty 🖤🖤🖤 so stunning!” another wrote. “Cute 💜,” a third simply put.

Sailor is known for posting eye-catching pics on social media whenever she can so her latest pic was no exception. Last month, she posted a few pics of her lounging poolside while laying on her stomach in nothing but bikini bottoms. In one of the photos, she flashed a huge smile that resembled her mom’s so much that we had to do a double take to make sure it was really her! An adorable dog was also sitting by her in the pics and in the caption she joked, “Working on our tans.”

It’s great to see that Christie’s good genes have passed on to her daughter! Although it’s been many years since the mother-of-three was in her prime while working as a model, she still looks absolutely amazing in a bikini and proved it this year with incredible photos of herself strutting her stuff on a beach near the water.