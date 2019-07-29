‘Real Housewives’ Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams & Sonja Morgan Unite For Music Video About Plastic Surgery

In an epic ‘Real Housewives’ crossover, Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams and Sonja Morgan have teamed up for a glittery music video about plastic surgery.

It’s no secret that many of the Real Housewives franchise members have had plastic surgery. Now three of them are singing about it in a new music video. Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga, 40, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, 38, and Real Housewives of New York‘s Sonja Morgan, 55, sing and dance about the joys of getting tweaks to their looks in “Work Done.” RHONY‘s Dorinda Medley, 55, and Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Tamra Judge, 51, even get in on the action with cameos.

While the tune alludes to getting plastic surgery one, it’s actually a promotion for Fiber One’s brand makeover featuring at a new snack with only 70 calories. But the lyrics give nods to going under the knife. “I know I look delicious, confirming your suspicions. Yeah I’ve had some work done, but Rome wasn’t built on wishes,” Porsha sings while the video cuts to a red balloon lip getting blown up large and supersized.

“Always get more work done. Tweak it to perfection,” the ladies sing in the chorus. They look fabulous, wearing black and red tight sequin jumpsuits with their hair having plenty of extensions to whip around as they dance. “Getting work done for the camera, getting work done like a sledgehammer” they sing in unison. “Getting work done, you gotta get that body. Getting work done, life of the party. Getting work done, like a hottie” they continue.

While the video is a tongue in cheek ode to plastic surgery, Porsha has admitted to having a boob job in the past and tried Botox once. In an interview about the commercial/music video she told Us, “I work at Dish Nation and so I’m sitting on the TV, I’m sitting on camera, and they’re telling me to make an expression and my face would not move, so just because of my job I couldn’t do it, but I loved it by the way,” Porsha revealed. “I like to ‘fess up to the breasts, and definitely ‘fess up to having Botox the one time.”

Melissa told the publication “I’ve only done two things. Nose and boobs,” and fessed up to using injections and Botox in the past. “I do everything very minimum. I just do it a little bit. So it’s like, I think it’s better that way, you know?” she explained. “I’m not one of those girls that like overdoes it. I feel like you just need to tweak a little bit.”