July 29 Is National Lipstick Day — The Best Deals & 35 Gorgeous Formulas We Love For Summer

If anything can make you look put together and polished in 10 seconds, it’s a great lipstick. Luckily, the ‘national day’ is full of amazing deals from your fave brands!

It’s National Lipstick Day and whether you prefer sheer, matte, or liquid, like to rock a neutral or a bold hue, we’ve got amazing recommendations for you in the gallery attached. Plus, a ton of beauty companies are offering major discounts on this “holiday” — check out the best deals for July 29th!

Tacha is celebrating National Lipstick Day, which falls on Monday, July 29, with a mega deal. You can get up to three mini lipsticks FREE with your purchase. You’ll get one mini (Plum Blossom) with a $100 Tatcha.com purchase, two minis (Plum Blossom + Kyoto Red) with $125 Tatcha.com purchase and three gorgeous minis (Plum Blossom, Kyoto Red + Cherry Blossom) with a $150 Tatcha.com purchase. Milani is offering BOGO 50 percent off on lip shades with the code FREELIPS.

Also on the BOGO train? Perricone MD — just use the code 2FORME. Stila is offering BOGO FREE on their Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks, on StilaCosmetics.com. If you’re shopping for makeup at Space NK, you can get a FREE lipstick when you stock up on other goodies and spend $75. That free lipstick can be from great brands like By Terry, Hourglass, Kevyn Aucoin and more — check your local store for more details. Sigma is including a free full-sized Top That Liquid Lipstick with ANY purchase on their site.

Anastasia Beverly Hills is offering a BOGO deal on any ABH lip product or lip set from July 25th all the way through August 3rd! Thrive Causemetics is offering the following promo: buy 2 Headliner Lipsticks, get one free, only on July 29th.

This is the time to stock up! It’s like Christmas in July! To make sure your lipstick applies flawlessly, we recommend a scrub like the Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub to slough dead skin cells and prep your pout. Get ready to pucker up!