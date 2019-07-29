Deals
Hollywood Life

July 29 Is National Lipstick Day — The Best Deals & 35 Gorgeous Formulas We Love For Summer

national lipstick day deals
Shutterstock
MINIMUM USAGE FEE £35. Please call Rex Features on 020 7278 7294 with any queries Mandatory Credit: Photo by Juice/Shutterstock (7533436a) MODEL RELEASED Close-up of young woman putting on pink lipstick, studio shot VARIOUS
View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

If anything can make you look put together and polished in 10 seconds, it’s a great lipstick. Luckily, the ‘national day’ is full of amazing deals from your fave brands!

It’s National Lipstick Day and whether you prefer sheer, matte, or liquid, like to rock a neutral or a bold hue, we’ve got amazing recommendations for you in the gallery attached. Plus, a ton of beauty companies are offering major discounts on this “holiday” — check out the best deals for July 29th!

Tacha is celebrating National Lipstick Day, which falls on Monday, July 29, with a mega deal. You can get up to three mini lipsticks FREE with your purchase. You’ll get one mini (Plum Blossom) with a $100 Tatcha.com purchase, two minis (Plum Blossom + Kyoto Red) with $125 Tatcha.com purchase and three gorgeous minis (Plum Blossom, Kyoto Red + Cherry Blossom) with a $150 Tatcha.com purchase. Milani is offering BOGO 50 percent off on lip shades with the code FREELIPS.

Also on the BOGO train? Perricone MD — just use the code 2FORME. Stila is offering BOGO FREE on their Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks, on StilaCosmetics.com. If you’re shopping for makeup at Space NK, you can get a FREE lipstick when you stock up on other goodies and spend $75. That free lipstick can be from great brands like By Terry, Hourglass, Kevyn Aucoin and more — check your local store for more details. Sigma is including a free full-sized Top That Liquid Lipstick with ANY purchase on their site. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills is offering a BOGO deal on any ABH lip product or lip set from July 25th all the way through August 3rd! Thrive Causemetics is offering the following promo: buy 2 Headliner Lipsticks, get one free, only on July 29th.

This is the time to stock up! It’s like Christmas in July! To make sure your lipstick applies flawlessly, we recommend a scrub like the Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub to slough dead skin cells and prep your pout. Get ready to pucker up!

 

 