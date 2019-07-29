Michelle Obama Gave Meghan Markle This Advice On Being A New Mom & It Left Her ‘Speechless’

Meghan Markle’s gig as guest editor of ‘British Vogue’ included a memorable interview with Michelle Obama, and in it, she gave the Duchess of Sussex remarkable advice about motherhood.

Meghan Markle, 37, became a first time mom on May 6 when she and husband Prince Harry, 34, welcomed their son Archie, and in the Sept. issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited, she took the opportunity to reach out to another very famous mom for advice – Michelle Obama! The 55-year-old former First Lady of the U.S., who is the mother of daughters Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, agreed to answer some questions from the Duchess of Sussex for the back page of the publication and it turned out to be quite memorable. In the intro to the page, Meghan admitted she was “somewhat speechless” over what Michelle had to say about motherhood and explained how her answers to some “simple questions” were returned “as a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative – a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure.”

The first question Meghan asked Michelle was about what motherhood had taught her, and the Becoming author definitely didn’t hold back in her answer. “Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there’s only so much we can control. And, boy, have I tried – especially at first,” Michelle’s answer began. “As mothers, we just don’t want anything or anyone to hurt our babies. But life has other plans. Bruised knees, bumpy roads and broken hearts are part of the deal. What’s both humbled and heartened me is seeing the resiliency of my daughters.”

“In some ways, Malia and Sasha couldn’t be more different,” Michelle continued.”One speaks freely and often, one opens up on her own terms. One shares her innermost feelings, the other is content to let you figure it out. Neither approach is better or worse, because they’ve both grown into smart, compassionate and independent young women, fully capable of paving their own paths.”

Michelle also touched upon how she feels it’s important to let her daughters be who they want to be, not who she wants them to be. “Motherhood has taught me that, most of the time, my job is to give them the space to explore and develop into the people they want to be. Not who I want them to be or who I wish I was at that age, but who they are, deep inside,” she explained. “Motherhood has also taught me that my job is not to bulldoze a path for them in an effort to eliminate all possible adversity. But instead, I need to be a safe and consistent place for them to land when they inevitably fail; and to show them, again and again, how to get up on their own.”

In addition to Meghan’s meaning of motherhood question, Michelle gave a touching and well thought-out answer to the question that asked her what the most beautiful sound she’s ever heard was. “When Malia and Sasha were newborns, Barack [Obama] and I could lose hours just watching them sleep,” she said. “We loved to listen to the little sounds they’d make – especially the way they cooed when they were deep into dreaming. Don’t get me wrong, early parenthood is exhausting. I’m sure you know a thing or two about that these days. But there is something so magical about having a baby in the house. Time expands and contracts; each moment holds its own little eternity. I’m so excited for you and Harry to experience that, Meghan. Savour it all.”

The full question and answer page between Meghan and Michelle can be found in the hard copy and digital download of the Sept. issue of British Vogue on Aug. 2.