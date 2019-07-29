See Message
Hollywood Life

Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Wish Her Happy 55th Birthday As She Awaits Trial For Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin Birthday Daughters Message Olivia Bella
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Lori Loughlin arrives at federal court in Boston, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal College Admissions-Bribery, Boston, USA - 03 Apr 2019
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lori Loughlin has lunch with friends before getting some grocery shopping done at Bristol Farms. Pictured: Lori Loughlin BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and her husband may have not cut a deal with prosecutors, but they are still looking towards a higher power for help and guidance as they face years in prison. We’re told Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli participated in the Palm Sunday mass at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills. A source at the church tells The Blast, the “Full House” star and her husband actually lead the palm procession through and around the church. The act is done before Easter week to signify the entry of Jesus to Jerusalem. Their daughter, Olivia Jade, did not attend the church service with her parents. 15 Apr 2019 Pictured: Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli. Photo credit: The Blast.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA400603_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lori Loughlin takes her car to the car wash in West Hollywood, CA. 09 Apr 2019 Pictured: Lori Loughlin takes her car to the car wash in West Hollywood, CA. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA397095_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

After going silent on social media in the wake of their parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin’s daughters broke their silence to wish the ex ‘Fuller House’ star a Happy Birthday!

“Happy Birthday, mama. I love you,” Bella Giannulli, 20, captioned an Instagram post (click here to see) featuring her and her mother, Lori Loughlin. The former Fuller House actress turned 55 on July 28, and the occasion caused both Bella and her sister, Olivia Jade, 19, to break their self-imposed social media silence. “My people [heart emoji],” Olivia commented on the pic after liking it, making this her first online statement in months. Both Bella and Olivia have practically vanished from social media after their parents – Lori and designer Mossimo Giannulli, 55 – were accused of paying $500k in bribes to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California.

Lori and Mossimo pleaded not guilty for their role in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal. Initially, they were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. The couple was later hit with money laundering charges. The couple faces a 40-year maximum prison sentence and is due back in court on Aug. 27, according to Elle. The whole scandal has put a strain on their daughters, especially Olivia Jade. The former YouTube influencer deleted her Instagram in April 2019. “She feels that she has already been through enough embarrassment over this situation,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April.

Olivia was “furious with her parents over this mess and terrified that she may be forced to testify.” Though it seems time has healed all wounds. She and her sister made a rare public appearance on June 20. The two of them were spotted picking up a few things at a CVS pharmacy. About a month earlier, they were seen having a girls’ night out at Boots Bellows in West Hollywood. Shortly after the CVS run, the two sisters were again seen celebrating the Fourth of July party in Malibu.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Lori herself has been a bit of a ghost since the scandal broke. She was spotted out and about for the first time in months on July 15. While dressed in an all-white ensemble (with a matching oversized, wide-brimmed hat and huge sunglasses) Lori had a lunch date with friends before going for a bit of grocery shopping. Lori and Mossimo are “confident that [their] lawyers will find some loophole or some mistake by the authorities.” However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they’re “looking for a Hail Mary when it comes to their case.” After all, it would be horrible for Lori to spend her 56th birthday behind bars.