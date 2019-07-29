Kourtney Kardashian Wears Nothing But A Bikini Top & A Blazer In Porto Cervo With Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick twinned in black outerwear for a mommy-daughter outing in Italy, after making their way from France! They even coordinated with matching handbags.

A black blazer for mom, and a black sweater for mini me! Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Penelope Disick, 6, brought Los Angeles fashion to the picturesque brick streets of Porto Cervo in coordinating black outerwear for a mommy-daughter outing in the coastal Italian town on July 29. They adorably held one another’s hand, and used the other to hold matching glossy handbags (Penelope’s was red, while Kourt sticked to black). Kourtney went full throttle in the menswear theme, as she opted for the popular trend of combining a loose pair of trousers with a bralette top. Meanwhile, Penelope took a cue from Calabasas’ cool style guide and layered a plain white T-shirt with denim jeans.

Kourtney is on vacation with her and Scott Disick’s other two children as well — Mason, 9, and Reign, 4 — as they were all seen on-board a yacht in Corsica, France on July 27. They sailed the French seas again the following day! Publicist and family friend Simon Huck, 35, has also tagged along for the European getaway, and even Kendall Jenner, 23, joined in on the fun! Typical of any cool aunt, Kendall has been making her way across touristy hotspots this summer (Mykonos, Norfolk, the Wimbledon court) but crossed paths with Kourtney on July 29. The sisters were pictured kicking back by the pool, both wearing cheeky suits.

While Kourtney is busy updating her Instagram Story and grid with photos of her family vacation, she was in girls’ trip mode in a sneak peek clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The Poosh founder celebrated her 40th birthday with sister Khloe Kardashian and close pals Malika Haqq, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard and Nicole Reda in Turks and Caicos Islands (yes, the same destination Kylie Jenner brought her entourage to in July).

Kourtney’s not just lounging on boats and wearing stylish fits on vacation, as she also took a dip in the sea! The lifestyle blogger wore a pair of snorkeling goggles over a lemon bikini set while in France, as seen in an Instagram photo on July 27. Kourt’s a super mom, world traveler and adventurer, all in one!