Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Mourn The Death Of Their Dog With Matching Tattoos — See New Ink

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are still mourning the tragic death of their beloved dog Waldo. The Alaskan Klee Kai got spooked by something and broke free from a dog walker’s leash on July 24, darting into NYC traffic where he was struck and killed by a car. Now the couple has forever memorialized the miniature husky by getting his sweet face inked onto their forearms. The pair went to Bang Bang Ink‘s Dragon to have him do the intricate work.

Waldo’s face was so realistically done, as his tongue is hanging out slightly, one of his ears is turned back and his left eye is lighter than his right one. The ink was obviously taken from a photo as both Joe and Sophie’s tattoos of him are identical. Waldo is on Joe’s forearm just below his elbow and next to several other existing tattoos. Sophie’s is a slightly smaller version on the inside of her right upper arm.

Dragon initially shared the photos on his Instagram account and wrote “@joejonas @sophiet Thank you so much guys. See you later!” along with a photo of the three of them together smiling once the inking was done. Joe reposted the photo of his tattoo to his Instagram account with the caption “R.I.P. my little angel.”

Joe initially got Waldo’s brother Porky as a present for Sophie as a small puppy, but they later decided he needed a companion and adopted Waldo in April of 2018, as he came from the same litter. The dogs went everywhere with the couple and they were completely devastated by Waldo’s death in such a freak accident.

Fans sent Joe loving messages in the comments of his Instagram post. Many told him “So sorry for your loss” while others wrote “Brother, sending love.” A user named Karina added, “I’m so sorry for what happened to him, super traumatic 💔 my condolences,” and a fan names Kristen told him “Best doggy parents EVER. Gorgeous tribute tat. ❤️”