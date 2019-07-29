We’re waiting for a wild party from Team 10, because Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau just got hitched! They tied the knot just a matter of weeks after Jake proposed to Tana on June 24.

It started with a headboard, and this wild YouTube romance ended up on an altar! After a one-month engagement, Jake Paul, 22, and Tana Mongeau, 21, tied the knot on July 28 — yes, seriously, but this isn’t a clickbait vlog. The YouTubers married in an extravagant ceremony hosted at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas, and it was as wild as you’d expect for two vloggers with nearly 24 million subscribers combined. Logan Paul, Jake’s brother was the best man and was on hand to give a speech at the ceremony, during which the groom revealed to the guests and audience watching the livestream at home that their rings cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. No wedding would be complete without a bit of drama either. At one point a man ran up the aisle, there was a tussle and the livestream cut.

Tana looked gorgeous walking down the aisle wearing her second wedding dress of the evening – a gorgeous strapless gown with a blush, full skirt. The first gown that she wore was a more traditional, sleek, floor-length, white dress.

Unlike Jake’s Las Vegas proposal, the wedding itself wasn’t a surprise because the groom revealed the wedding date at VidCon in Anaheim, CA on July 13. The Team 10 founder surprised Tana during her Q&A panel at the conference, and even had a poem prepared. “Welcome to the Paul family, we welcome you with love. From the moment I met you we fit like a glove. Logan and Bella can hate,” Jake began, presumably referencing his older brother Logan Paul, 24, and Tana’s ex Bella Thorne, 21, before revealing the big date: “The world can question our fate, but on July 28, you can all save the date.”

Jake and Tana’s whirlwind romance made Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s six-month relationship actually look long. In the midst of a Las Vegas getaway for Tana’s 21st birthday on June 24, Jake proposed by whipping out a gigantic cake with a confectionary diamond ring and the frosted words, “Will you marry me, Tana?” While some suspected this was all done in the name of a good ol’ fashioned YouTube prank, the lovers even released their (very NSFW) engagement photos on July 11.

Fans first suspected Tana and Jake of engaging in a behind-the-scenes romance on April 24, when Tana posted a Snapchat video from Jake’s bed (his headboard gave it away). But they didn’t leave their subscribers to do too much detective work, because on April 30, Jake released a video called “meet the girl I’ve been hiding from you…” Of course, it starred none other than Tana — and here we are now!