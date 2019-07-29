Camila Cabello Brings Her Family To Shawn Mendes Concert, Fueling Serious Romance Rumors

It was almost like a musical reboot of ‘Meet The Parents.’ Camila Cabello brought her entire family to see her rumored bae, Shawn Mendes, in Miami!

Amidst the thousands who packed the American Airlines Arena on July 28 to see Shawn Mendes, 20, was his number one fan and rumored bae, Camila Cabello, 22. The “Havana” singer was spotted having the time of her life during the show, but she wasn’t the only one. Camila, according to footage posted on social media, showed Camila brought her entire family – her mom, dad and sister – along with her. When the crowd wasn’t living for Shawn’s sweet serenading, they were snapping pics with Camila. One fan, going by @mishpelaez, shared a picture online afterward.

“How do you top off an epic 5th Birthday and 1st Concert EVER!!!! Well by @camila_cabello taking a picture with you – that’s how!!!” she wrote while sharing a picture of her daughter and Camila, per E! News. “She’s sooooooo amazing and sweet!!!! Thanks @miccosukee.resort.gaming for always taking care of us!!!! We are having an #EPIC night.” Another user, a Shawn Mendes fan account, reposted an Instagram Story featuring Camila grooving along to the music.

At this point, it almost feels like this “are-they/aren’t-they” teasing is borderline trolling. This is the second Shawn Mendes concert that Camila attended this month. Early in July, she was spotted at his Oakland date. During the show, Camila got super emotional and looked as if she was on the verge of tears. This intimate moment was also caught by an eagle-eyed fan, who went and shared it online. Clearly, this stan is eager to see Camila, and Shawn made their rumored romance official. The two were first seen looking like a couple on July 3, and since then, more photos and videos of them looking cozy have surfaced online.

The feelings between these two are “very, very real,” a source close to both told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. However, the insider noted that she’s “not in a rush to put a label on things.” She’s happy with Shawn and “excited to see where it goes.” This also means doing more stuff publicly together. The insider said she first wanted to keep it “quiet and under wraps” at first, but now she’s “liking him more and more and is happy to show that.”

While Camila is falling hard for her summer fling, her friends are worried that she might be setting herself for heartbreak. “He’s the hottest guy in music right now, his career is so busy, and it has to come first,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are basically worried that … he is so busy he might not be able to really commit to a relationship.”