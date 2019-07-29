‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Reveals Why Producers ‘Can’t’ Bring Her Back After LVP’s Exit : It ‘Upset Me’

Brandi Glanville admitted that she will not be replacing Lisa Vanderpump on ‘RHOBH’, despite having discussions with a show producer. She said she’s hurt over the reason why Bravo ‘can’t’ bring her back. And, Brandi’s blaming it all on LVP…

Brandi Glanville aired out all of her thoughts about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills explosive season and reunion on a new episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, on July 26. As fans of the show patiently wait to see who will replace Lisa Vanderpump, 58, after she quit the show, Brandi, 46, says it won’t be her. After speaking to one of the RHOBH producers, Brandi learned that producers refuse to take her on because of their loyalty to LVP.

“He [producer] said, ‘It’s not going to happen. We can’t do that to Lisa.’ … He was like, ‘There is no way we can replace Lisa with you,'” Brandi explained on her podcast. “I was upset, obviously, because we’d talked about me coming back for a couple of seasons,” she added, “but she wanted to make sure that I’m not back.” Brandi also claimed she was used as a scapegoat by Lisa.

The Drinking and Dating author also said that RHOBH star, Kyle Richards, 50, was scheduled to appear on her podcast, but canceled because Bravo “doesn’t want any Housewives doing press right now” due to fan backlash over the season 9 PuppyGate drama. “They’re waiting to figure out who they’re going to bring back and all these things, and they didn’t want that out there,” Brandi said.

Although Lisa remains adamant that she will not return to the RHOBH franchise, Brandi feels differently. “I don’t think LVP’s days on Housewives is over. I don’t. I think that she’ll take a season off, she’ll come back,” she claimed. “Whoever the weakest link is, she’ll get in with them and they’ll make up or she’ll blackmail someone and get back in somehow.”

Brandi even went as far as to claim that Camille Grammer‘s return to the season 9 reunion was orchestrated by LVP as a way to possibly return to the show. “I think she just wanted to make sure that she left [the door] open with all of the other women so that she could come back and blame me for the entire season of everyone calling her out on her bullsh–t,” Brandi said, noting that Camille, 50, went into the reunion with a “script” written all by LVP.

Brandi was a full-time cast member on RHOBH from 2011-2016. She left the series after its fifth season, before returning as a guest in the show’s sixth and ninth seasons.