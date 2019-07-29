‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Reveals She Wants ‘A Baby’ After Quitting SUR

Billie Lee announced she was leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ on July 22 and now the former Bravo star is ready for the next big chapter in her life!

Just days after Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee, 35, revealed in an open essay that she was “bullied” and “suicidal” while working at SUR, the trans activist is now looking forward to the next chapter in her life. Billie, who is a trans woman, opened up in regards to some exciting news about what’s next for her and that may even include a baby! The former Bravo star took to social media and posted a stunning picture of herself walking along the beach in a long, flowing colorful gown with thigh high slit. Her long chestnut locks fell in loose waves past her shoulders in the photo which she captioned: “I wanted to reach out and thank all my boo pies who sent their love and support last week. Leaving any job can be scary, we never know where life will take us but we do know when something doesn’t feel right,” she began in the image you can see HERE.

“It’s important we sit in silence and meditate on big life decisions because people can give us advice all day but no one will ever walk a day in our shoes,” Billie continued. “If you know me personally, then you know I’m in a great place with my mental health, activism work, and career. I’m flying high with the power of gratitude and the support of my close friends and mentors. What more can a girl ask for!? Oh wait maybe a baby? 🤱🏼Ya, that’s what I’ll ask for next!😉 Namaste y’all 🙏🏼 I love you!”

As we reported earlier, Billie’s departure was completely supported by her mentor, Lisa Vanderpump. The British restaurateur EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife when asked about Billie Lee‘s essay, “It has been a pleasure getting to know and work with Billie Lee and I wish her only the best on her life journey as she continues to be a beacon of light for the LGBTQ community.”

Billie opened up about her struggles in a lengthy piece for her blog, titled “Two Week Notice” on July 22. She claimed that she was bullied to the point of suicide while on the hit Bravo show. Billie said that she had beautiful experiences with some of her co-stars, including her “fairy godmother” Lisa. However, she wrote, “with good always comes evil” and she claimed that some of her coworkers were “threatened by my differences, going out of their way to exclude me.” One male co-star, whom she does not name, allegedly wanted Bravo to fire her!