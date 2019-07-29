Big Sean Enlists Ex Jhene Aiko For New Song & Video ‘Single Again’ 4 Mos. After They Confirm Split

Yep, you heard that right. Big Sean’s ex, Jhene Aiko, appears on his latest song. The rapper enlisted his former flame to deliver some smooth vocals on his breakup track, ‘Single Again.’

Well, we weren’t expecting this! Big Sean, 31, dropped his latest video, “Single Again,” on July 29, and his ex-girlfriend, Jhene Aiko, 31, can be heard singing on the track. Given that the pair confirmed their split over four months ago in March of 2019, fans were shocked. “Damn big sean and jhene aiko had a healthier breakup than some of y’all relationships,” one fan wrote after realizing Jhene was featured on the track.

Of course, these two are just friends these days, and the song is all about Big Sean living the single life. “I’m single again//Told her we’ll be better off friends//Maybe I should just focus on me//And slow down, don’t rush romance,” he sings on one verse. “I’m single again//Told ’em that we better off friends//Blaming you is just so easy//But maybe the problem’s me,” he sings in the honest lyrics.

For Sean, the song and corresponding video have a message that goes beyond the parameters of his breakup. “The video has a lot of important messages, but the main one is for people to ‘wake up and smell the roses’ in a world where we wake up and check our phones instead,” the rapper said in a press release. Plus, ahead of the song’s release, he gave his ex a special shout out for her help. “I appreciate you supporting me on this one and I want to just say I love you unconditionally. You amazing, talented, every song we do special to me! People gon say whatever but it is what it is. I could have txt u this I know but I want people to know I appreciate you,” he wrote in a sweet tweet.

me when the jhené aiko vocals came on that big sean single again pic.twitter.com/TVgUrNTwss — ◡̈⃝Swisher (@aus7een) July 26, 2019

Watch Big Sean’s new video above and keep an ear our for the vocals from Jhene! The visual was shot in Detroit, Michigan and also features Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers. Fans may have thought that Jhene took shots at Sean in a new song of her own, but apparently, these two are still the best of pals. While fans had speculated about their breakup for some time, Jhene finally confirmed their split on Instagram in March. “Me and Sean are good,” she responded to a fan who speculated she’d trash the rapper on her next record. “I’ve got tons of love for him. my next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships… past, present and future.”