‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Shows Off His Ripped Abs Before Big Two-Part Finale

Tyler Cameron
Courtesy of ABC
‘The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron reminded his followers he has an incredible body when he shared various shirtless pics to Instagram on July 29 that showed him having the time of his life in Florida.

The Bachelorette‘s big finale is about to air on televisions all across the country, but finalist Tyler Cameron, 26, proved he’s not letting the pressure of winning Hannah Brown‘s heart bother him too much when he took to Instagram on July 29 to share some eye-catching photos of himself enjoying some memorable moments in Florida. The hunky reality star was flaunting his incredible abs as he posed shirtless in many of the photos and basically looked better than ever. “I love you Florida,” he captioned the post.

In one photo, Tyler can be seen standing on a boat in nothing but white shorts with the clear blue water behind him. In others, he’s posing with friends on the boat and on a beach, and there are also some of him again showing off his abs while having fun snorkeling in the water.

Tyler’s post comes on the same day that the highly anticipated finale of The Bachelorette airs. As one of the three final contestants, which includes Peter Weber and Jed Wyatt, Tyler’s thisclose to the finish line, but did he make it? Perhaps his new pics are a hint into the celebration he’s feeling for being picked? All we know is that Hannah has indeed had a not only physical connection with him, but also an emotional connection, and because of that, he could very well be her number one choice in the end! We’ll just have to wait and see to find out!

The two-part season finale of The Bachelorette starts on July 29 on ABC and will conclude on July 30.

I love you Florida

It’s great to see Tyler enjoying his summer and embracing the good times! We can’t wait to find out if he was the one Hannah chose!