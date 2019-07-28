Sarah Hyland Jokes She’s ‘Stalking’ Bridal Instagram Accounts After Getting Engaged To Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland took to her Instagram story on July 26 to share some videos of herself watching ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to new fiance Wells Adams.

Sarah Hyland, 28, has been engaged to fiance Wells Adams, 35, for only a week, but she’s already preparing for the big wedding day! The Modern Family actress shared some cute videos to her Instagram story on July 26 that showed here laying back on a bed while watching TLC’s popular bridal reality show, Say Yes to the Dress while also jokingly talking about stalking bridal Instagram accounts while waiting for Wells to return from a wedding rehearsal he was at.

“While Wells goes and does the rehearsal part of this wedding that we’re at,”Sarah said in the video before joking, “I’m totally not lying in bed stalking wedding and bridal Instagram accounts while watching Say Yes to the Dress.” She went on to cheekily add, “No not me. I’m not doing that. What are you talking about” as she flashed her gorgeous oval diamond engagement ring, which was created by Lorraine Schwartz, in the clip.

Wells proposed to Sarah at a beach last week and the couple announced the engagement on Instagram on July 16. They shared photos and video of the special moment the hunk got down on one knee to ask the brunette beauty to marry him and they’ve been in bliss ever since! The lovebirds started dating in Nov. 2017 and Wells moved out of his own home to move in with Sarah last Aug., proving their relationship was getting more serious. Now that they’re officially engaged, they seem to be happier than ever. From the huge smiles on their faces in pics to their loving messages on social media, these two are the cutest!

It’s great to see Sarah enjoying life as an engaged lady! We can’t wait to see more of her wedding planning fun and we of course can’t wait for the big day in the future!