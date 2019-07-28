‘RHONY’s Ramona Singer Pushes ‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Out Of Photo-Op: ‘Didn’t Know She Was A Housewife’

Ramona Singer must not watch the other ‘Real Housewives’ shows or she doesn’t like ‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant as she pushed her out of a group photo at a Hamptons luncheon.

Well this is awkward! Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer, 62, and Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant, 48, attended the same Lacroix Hot in the Hamptons luxury luncheon in the Hamptons on July 27, and things got messy come picture time. The ladies were on either side of guest of honor Flaviana Matata, who runs a foundation to help Tanzanian women get educations. To Ramona’s left stood former RHONY star Kristen Taekman, 42. While a photographer for the event captured the four women together, Ramona pushed Gizelle to get out of the frame when it came to taking pics for her own social media.

The video of the excruciating moment came from outinthewildpodcast, who shared it on their Instagram account. “Exclusive video of the Singer Stinger caught by us!! #RamonaSinger snubs #RHOP#GizelleBryant by asking her to leave a photo with #KristenTaekman. Does she know who queen Gizelle is?!?” they captioned the video where Ramona is in a sunny yellow dress and Gizelle looks lovely in green.

Ramona is seen telling the photographer she just wants a picture of “the three of us” meaning Kristen and Flaviana, saying “do you mind” as she seems to shoo away Gizelle from the picture, motioning with her arm. The RHONY star then hands her phone to the photog and instructs him to take three pictures and that they are “for my social media.” She isn’t kidding as sure enough she posted a photo of the the three ladies to her Instagram.

Gizelle being the class act that she shared a photo from around the same moment to her own Instagram and she’s standing next to Ramona. However while everyone else in the picture has their arms around each other while Ramona’s are at her sides and her body is turned slightly away from Gizelle.

Fans in the comments of outinthewildpodcast’s video were furious at Ramona’s treatment of Gizelle. “She is as as ill fitted as that yellow sun dress she is wearing !! So classless !!😬🙈👎” a woman named Gretta wrote while a fan named Gabby added “@ramonasinger needs to have several seats! She wished she was as gorgeous as @gizellebryant!” Another person added “Very rude! Gizelle is the best looking out of the two and would have taken the shine anyway…”