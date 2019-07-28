‘Pennyworth’ Scoop: New Series Will ‘Fill In Those Gaps’ In Alfred & Thomas Wayne’s Lives

‘Pennyworth’ debuts July 28 and will show a different side of the world’s most famous butler. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about filling ‘in the gaps’ of Alfred’s history, villains, and more.

Pennyworth follows Bruce Wayne’s beloved butler, Alfred Pennyworth, before he was a butler. Pennyworth begins with young Alfred, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire named Thomas Wayne, who’s not yet Bruce’s father. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with cast members Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, and Paloma Faith about the all-new series. “He is the educator and the guardian of the greatest superhero of all time but we have never known how he knows so much and how he can be so knowledgeable and this fills in those gaps,” Jack said about the show.

This show isn’t just for Batman fans, though. Jack stressed that Pennyworth has “something for everyone.” At the show’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on July 24, Jack said: “We have the privilege of having a hardcore set of fantastic and existing fans of Batman that I hope we will do the story justice and please them. But I also hope that people that aren’t a fan of Batman, and I would be surprised if there are any that are out there, but if you are not a fan of Batman, watch this show because it is a character-driven drama. It’s got something for everyone and it’s just not superhero stuff.”

Ben is also playing a notable person in Bruce Wayne’s life — his father, Thomas Wayne. Even though everyone knows that Thomas and his wife, Martha Wayne, are tragically killed in front of Bruce’s eyes when he is a boy, there’s still so much we don’t know about Thomas Wayne. Pennyworth also dives into the man who eventually becomes Bruce’s dad.

“I think the things you will recognize from the comic is that there is that moral backbone, that kind of detective side, and he is highly intellectual,” Ben told HollwyoodLife. “He is this east coast Gotham billionaire, and the exciting thing is that through him and Martha Kane, who becomes Martha Wayne, you get the taste and the flavors of the DNA that eventually becomes Batman. So it is plotting towards the point of the genetics that makes Batman, but Bruno [Heller] is very detailed in his writing so it really was all there on the page and it felt like he was a 1950s film star. In the audition, they started talking about Cary Grant, which was a good jumping-off point but slightly intimidating.”

Paloma plays the wicked Bet Sykes, who becomes a rival for Alfred. Paloma teased that Bet is not your typical villain. “I think that what is fantastic about this character is that she has so many layers and there are moments where you will watch it and you will feel sorry for her, moments you’ll watch it and you will love her, and then moments when you will be disappointed because she is so horrible,” she said. “I think that the complexity of the human condition is played out here in the series and I love her!” Pennyworth will air Sundays at 9 p.m. on Epix.