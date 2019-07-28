Kylie Jenner Rocks Skintight PVC Pants For Girls’ Night With Sofia Richie After Turks & Caicos Trip

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie’s friendship keeps getting stronger! The pals had a night out on the town and looked amazing in black ensembles.

Kylie Jenner‘s friend group looks a little different these days – and definitely includes Sofia Richie! The cosmetics mogul, 21, teamed up with Sofia, 20, for a girls night on the town. The pair hit up The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on July 27 and stayed at the establishment for a little over two hours.

Kylie looked gorgeous for the outing, rocking a black one-shoulder top with skintight, leather pants. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added a pop of color with neon green heels and added a diamond watch for an added glam factor. She wore her hair half up, and completed the look with a dark scrunchie.

Sofia utilized a similar color scheme for her look, too. The model stepped out in a greyscale snakeskin jacket, along with a white t-shirt, black pants and booties. She carried a magazine and wore a gold chain necklace. Sofia pulled her blonde locks back into a ponytail for the occasion.

The outing comes two weeks after the friends went on a trip to Turks and Caicos together with a group of Kylie’s closest friends and her 17-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The vacation celebrated the launch of the billionaire’s Kylie Skin summer collection launch.

Sofia and Kylie have gotten increasingly closer since Kylie had a major fallout with Jordyn Woods earlier this year. After taking some time to discover who her true friends were, the reality star bonded with Scott Disick‘s girlfriend. “[Sofia] is the perfect person to hang out with,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We are going to see this friendship blossom big time and they are going to hang out a lot more. Because they are basically family and they don’t have to worry about each other burning any bridges.”