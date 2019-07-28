Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Rock Swimsuits, Jump Off A Boat & Drink Tequila On Wild Trip

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian thoroughly enjoyed a girls’ trip on the Turks and Caicos Islands when they shared drinks on a boat and splashed in water in a clip for the next season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, had a wild trip on the Turks and Caicos Islands with many of their girlfriends and it involved jumping off a boat and drinking a lot of tequila! In a preview clip for the next season, the excited siblings can be seen arriving at their beautiful destination and before long, they’re on a boat in swimsuits and screaming with joy as they get to another bigger boat, where many of them jumped form a high distance into the clear water. Khloe then teases her big sis by trying to get her to drink more tequila straight from the bottle and they go on to enjoy the water while getting pulled on floats and more.

The clip is an inside look of one of the many vacations these ladies have been on over the past few months, and it sure is quite the contrast from the drama that ensued between Khloe, and her ex Tristan Thompson, 28 last season. As two single women at the time of the Turks and Caicos trip, Khloe and Kourtney were definitely embracing their youth and privilege by enjoying one of the most active vacations we’ve ever seen them on!

In addition to the latest vacation clip, E! released a clip from KUWTK‘s 17th season on July 22 and it showed Kourtney and other sister Kim Kardashian, 38, arguing over what kind of candy they should have for Kim’s six-year-old daughter North and Kourtney’s seven-year-old daughter Penelope‘s joint birthday party. While Kim suggests regular candy, Kourtney wants some healthy options. The clip didn’t give the end result, though, so we’ll have to wait until the fall for the next season of KUWTK!