Emily Ratajkowski is back at it again, being the best spokesmodel for her swimwear line. She’s rocking a cutout one piece and flaunting her toned abs.

Another day, another pic of Emily Ratajkowski killing it in swimwear. This time she’s crushing it in a red one piece that features a massive cutout in the midsection where her insanely toned abs are on full display. The fabric then wraps around her breasts and turns into a halter around her neck. The sides of the suit are high cut over her hips, allowing her long model legs to really shine. She’s wearing a pair of sneakers on her feet and holding onto a green scrunchie while her hair blows in the wind in the July 28 Instagram pic.

Emily is hot and she knows it, as in the caption she wrote “#hotgirlsummer provided by @drinkbabe x @inamoratawoman,” mentioning the rose in a can brand and her own swimwear line Inamorata. That account alone has almost half a million followers as Em posts so many photos of herself in sexy swimsuits on it. Of course that pales to Emily’s own 23.6 million fans of her own account.

Emily is seen standing against a pink truck with the word “Babe” written on it and she definitely is one. “That you are!” one man commented about how she’s a babe. “Sweet body my baby girl 👅👅💘💘” another fan wrote. Many just let flame emojis as that pretty much gets the point across of how fiery hot she looks in the pic. There were comments in numerous languages from French, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian fans showing that Emily’s swimsuit body is a global sensation.

On July 23, Em announced she’s branching out to include shirts to match her swimsuits, featuring the “El Camino shirt.” It’s a short-sleeved button up that was an inspiration from how she was always borrowing husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s shirts as cover ups. I was always stealing Sebo’s shirts so decided we should have our own. Slim fit, cute shape, match your favorite @inamoratawoman print suit or wear it on its own 💓 Online now!” she wrote on her IG while modeling the look.