Christina Milian Pregnant: Singer Expecting 1st Child With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian is going to be a mom – again! The singer is pregnant with her second child, her first with boyfriend Matt Pokora.

Congrats are in order for Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora! The couple announced they were expecting their first child together via Instagram on July 28. “New release 2020! What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora!” Christina, 37, wrote alongside a photo of her smiling with her arm around her man as he holds up an ultrasound photo in front of her pregnant belly.

Matt, a French singer, posted a black-and-white version of a similar picture to his own account with the caption, “Legacy on the way! #happyman.” This will be Christina’s second child, as she is also a mother to daughter Violet Madison, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, producer-rapper The Dream.

Christina gushed about wanting to grow her family in an interview with HollywoodLife back in May. “I do have the desire to have more children in the future. Probably just one more because I do know — I just want to be able to experience each child which is a gift because I know the energy it takes to raise a child, but my daughter’s great. She’s in school. We’re working through all the ins and outs of being a 9-year-old.” she told HL EXCLUSIVELY while promoting ZCRAVE X Christina Milian.

“I definitely want to have another child in the future,” Christina added at the time. “I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!” Looks like that time has come!

Christina confessed she was “really happy” with her partner during the interview. “We have a really great relationship and I’m really happy with the type of person that I’m with. I don’t see myself being with anybody else. I don’t over talk about stuff. Do you know how many times someone has asked me that?! This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together.” Wishing this couple the best of luck on this next chapter!