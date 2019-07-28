‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Accuses Camille Grammer Of Reading A Script ‘Written By LVP’ At Reunion

Brandi Glanville opened up about the ‘RHOBH’ reunion on her podcast and revealed she thinks Camille Grammer was told what to say by Lisa Vanderpump.

Brandi Glanville, 46, is speaking out about the second part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion and her tension with co-star Camille Grammer, 50, and even though she’s no longer part of the show, she’s putting blame on Lisa Vanderpump. The reality beauty opened up about her opinion of Camille and 58-year-old Lisa on the July 26 episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, and admitted she “started laughing” while watching the reunion. She also admitted she thinks Camille, who claimed she was the reason Lisa skipped the reunion and was no longer with the Bravo show, was reading from a script written by Lisa during the season 9 special.

“Let’s be 1000 percent clear, Camille came in with a script and all of it was written by Lisa Vanderpump,” she said on the podcast episode. “She came in with bullet points she had to get out. [Lisa] wrote it. I know Lisa. So Lisa’s last act as a housewife was to make sure that if she’s going down, bitches are going down with her.”

She also pointed out that she thinks the so-called script and Camille’s drama was a way for Lisa to keep the door open for a possible return to the show in the future. “I think she just wanted to make sure that she left [the door] open with all of the other women so that she could come back and blame me for the entire season of everyone calling her out on her bulls–t,” she explained.

In early June, Lisa revealed that she wasn’t returning to RHOBH after season 9 due to the drama she ensued with many of the ladies in the cast after the “puppygate” scandal, but Brandi, who was a main cast member on the show from 2011-2016, doesn’t think her decision is final. “I don’t think LVP’s days on Housewives is over. I don’t,” Brandi continued on her podcast. “I think that she’ll take a season off, she’ll come back. Whoever the weakest link is, she’ll get in with them and they’ll make up or she’ll blackmail someone and get back in somehow.”

In addition to discussing Camille and Lisa, Brandi talked about Kyle Richards, 50, and claimed she was supposed to be a guest on her podcast but canceled her interview because Bravo “doesn’t want any Housewives doing press right now”. “They’re waiting to figure out who they’re going to bring back and all these things, and they didn’t want that out there,” she said.

The final admission Brandi made on her podcast was that although she was willing to return to RHOBH as a main cast member, one of the producers told her she couldn’t because of Lisa. “He said, ‘It’s not going to happen. We can’t do that to Lisa.’ … He was like, ‘There is no way we can replace Lisa with you.’ I was upset, obviously, because we’d talked about me coming back for a couple of seasons, but she wanted to make sure that I’m not back.”