Beyonce and husband Jay-Z stepped out in New York City for a family member’s ‘Great Gatsby’-themed 21st birthday party on July 27, and they were all decked out in eye-catching ensembles.

Beyonce, 37, and Jay-Z, 49, turned heads on the night of July 27 when they were seen looking amazing while attending a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party for a family member who turned 21. The singer took to Instagram to share some photos of her incredible outfit from the event, which included a gorgeous red sequined gown with one strap and a thigh-high split, as well as her rapper hubby’s impressive attire, which consisted of a white blazer and scarf over a white button-down shirt with a black bow tie and black pants. In one pic, Bey and Jay can be seen standing and posing while looking flawless. Bey has her arm linked in Jay’s and she’s standing in strappy heels that match her dress while he stands in black shoes. Check out Bey and Jay’s pics HERE and HERE!

Bey and Jay’s fancy night out comes after the lovebirds celebrated the release of The Lion King at the premiere in London on July 14. The couple was also dressed to impress on the red carpet of the event as they mingled with cast members of the Disney film as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37. They even took a moment to speak with the Royals about their new son Archie after greeting them with pleasantries.

Although Beyonce looked incredible in her recent public appearances, she definitely worked hard for it. The mother-of-three recently shared a video that documented her journey in losing weight as she went on a nutrition plan that included a plant-based diet for 22 days before her amazing Coachella performance in 2018. She started the diet on the first day of rehearsals for the music festival, and admitted she had a “long way to go” when stepping on the scale and weighing 175 lbs early on. “Every woman’s nightmare…this is my weight, 175. Long way to go. Let’s get it,” she said in the video before diving right into the fitness plan.