‘Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Flexes Shirtless For Chippendales Residency After Losing 50 Lbs

Vinny Guadagnino is showing off his ripped body for his latest Chippendales residency in Vegas, after losing 50 pounds thanks to the Keto diet.

Vinny Guadagnino is looking so fine these days. The Jersey Shore star is back by popular demand at the residency guest host of the Chippendales revue at the Rio Hotel & Suites in Las Vegas and showed of his buff body on July 26. He hit the red carpet shirtless in a pair of tight jeans and his body is ripped. The 31-year-old flaunted his tight abs and muscular arms while posing for photographers. He had the same stint in April and was such a hit he’s back in Sin City for more.

Vinny famously lost 50 pounds thanks to going to the Keto diet. He’s been letting fans know how he’s maintaining his body through his Instagram posts. On July 24 just two days before his Chippendales return, he showed a before and after pic of himself on his @ketoguido Instagram page. He wrote “The question of ‘how long of time in between these pictures’ is not the important question to ask here in terms of ‘how long did it take to get from left to right’… I’ve always been able to get from left to right in a matter of months by committing to almost ANY diet and workout plan.”

“But after being done with those miserable diets and workout plans I would always go back from right to left…so the question of ‘how long of time between these picture’ IS important for the reason of ‘how long I’ve been able to STAY the guy on the right.’ The answer to that question is about 4-5 years now. How did I do that? Basically flipping the traditional food pyramid upside down and finding a way of eating that’s enjoyable, satisfying, healthy, and one that never requires me to go on a ‘diet.'”

Vinny explained to us EXCLUSIVELY in April before his original Chippendales residency about how he dropped the weight. “I just upped the cardio the last couple of weeks. I just kept doing my thing and cleaning up the diet.” And he was super strict! “I do cheat days but I haven’t had a cheat day in quite a while,” he said. “At the end of this, I’m going to have an epic cheat day! May 26th I’m going straight to something to get a donut!”