‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi, Brittany & Ariana Show Off Their Toned Bodies In Swimsuits In Las Vegas

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ crew partied in Las Vegas to celebrate Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s second time tying the knot, so Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix took advantage of a Ceasar’s Palace pool day for a swimsuit photo shoot!

This wedding party didn’t forget to pack suits and ‘kinis. Tom Schwartz, 36, and Katie Maloney, 32, became officially married on July 25, according to their online marriage certificate filed in Nevada, and the not-so-quite newlyweds’ Vanderpump Rules co-stars and pals celebrated with a pool hangout at Caesar’s Palace that same day. Stassi Schroeder, 31, Brittany Cartwright, 30, and Ariana Madix, 34, even posed for a girls-only picture, but each lady’s pool attire stood out from the other.

Ariana stayed on trend in a neon pink, high-waisted bikini, while Stassi did the opposite and opted for a retro suit: a black and white striped one-piece. Meanwhile, Brittany complemented her fresh wedding glow (AKA, a very flattering tan) with a suede olive bikini. At one point, Brittany even hopped on a gigantic unicorn pool float for a selfie, as one does in Las Vegas! The pool day was only the kick start to a long night of festivities.

Stassi’s boyfriend Beau Clark, 39, filmed what certainly looked like pews and a wedding aisle overtaken with pink rose petals at Ceasar’s Palace for his Instagram Story (however, no groom or bride could be seen walking down it). But we didn’t need to see it to believe it, because Jax Taylor, 40, later filmed Katie (who was wearing a white dress, FYI) be presented with a matching white cake bestowing the words “Congratulations” and “Again!” Tom, meanwhile, was appropriately dressed in the Sin City version of a cowboy, complete with a cowboy hat displaying a sequined cheetah print cross. He wasn’t the only one wearing a silly hat at the cast’s dinner party. The fun eventually rolled into Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub, and by the looks of it, the Las Vegas trip was a close second to Tom and Katie’s 2016 nuptials (sorry, nothing could top that Twilight-esque forest wedding).

Another Vanderpump Rules trip for the books, thanks to…Lance Bass? After officiating Jax and Brittany’s Kentucky wedding on June 29, the NSYNC singer spilled the beans that there was “this rumor that maybe Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz could possibly not be married” because “they might have done their paperwork wrong” while speaking on his Reality Bytes podcast. Tom and Katie didn’t respond to the confession, but they did file for a marriage license in Clark County, NV not long after on July 24. And here we are, with your classic Las Vegas marriage certificate!