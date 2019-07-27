Sophie Turner Gets Emotional Holding Her Dog On Joe Jonas’ Music Video Set After 2nd Pup Dies

Sophie Turner looked understandably upset while cuddling her dog Porky on set of Joe Jonas’ music video days after her other dog, Waldo, was killed in a ‘freak accident.’

Sophie Turner held her pupper close after her and Joe Jonas‘ other dog was killed in a heartbreaking accident on July 24. The actress, 23, was spotted cradling her pup, Porky, while watching her husband film a music video on July 26. She appeared emotional in photos obtained by TMZ from the set, which is understandable since it only took place just two days after she and Joe lost their other Alaskan Klee Kai, Waldo, when he was struck and killed by a car in Lower Manhattan after breaking free from his dog walker.

Joe held his wife’s hand at another moment during the video shoot and held Porky’s leash in the other as the small pup led the way through a park. Sophie wore a green floral dress with a matching hair tie for the occasion, while Joe rocked a red patterned shirt and jeans. The pair appeared to be comforting each other during the outing.

After the initial news broke, a rep for Joe told TMZ that the tragedy was a “freak accident.” The site also reported that the couple waited two days to file a police report because they were “so torn up they had to go to a therapist after the incident.”

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department provided HollywoodLife with a statement following the accident. “A police report, was filed for a motor vehicle collision involving a dog struck at Bowery & Broome Street, within the confines of the 5th Precinct. On Friday, July 26, 2019, a female complainant filed a report stating, on Wednesday, July, 24, 2019 at approximately 2335 hours, a vehicle struck the dog, did not stop and left the scene,” the statement read. “The dog was brought to the hospital where the dog later died. There is no vehicle or driver description. We cannot confirm names of the person filing the report nor can we confirm the owners of the dog. No further information is available.”

Joe initially adopted Porky as a surprise for Sophie, and they later added his brother Waldo, who came from the same litter, to the mix so their pup would have a companion. The Game of Thrones alum announced Waldo’s addition to the family on April 16, 2018. The newlyweds formed a great attachment to their pets, having been seen walking them on numerous occasions and even dressing them up for their wedding in France earlier this summer.