Priyanka Chopra Cuddles Up To Hubby Nick Jonas & Rocks Pink Bikini In Stunning Birthday Pics

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday in style earlier this month with husband Nick Jonas. She shared some cute shots from the Miami trip.

Priyanka Chopra spent her birthday with Nick Jonas in Miami earlier this month, and she’s finally gotten around to share some of the adorable moments with her followers. The actress turned 37 on July 18 and spent her big day lounging on pool floats and a yacht with her hubby and some pals off the Florida coast. Clearly she was too busy having a ton of fun in the sun to post about the experience to social media as it was happening, but she found some time on July 27 to update her fans on her adorable b’day getaway.

Priyanka shared three photos from the vacation to her Instagram, each one more envy-inducing than the last. Her first post was a gorgeous shot of the Baywatch star standing on her boat’s couch with her hair blowing in the wind as she posed in a rainbow crop top and matching high-waisted skirt. She showed off an ample amount of leg, thanks to the skirt’s sky high slit. Priyanka accessorized with a belt and sunglasses.

In the next photo, Priyanka was lying on a pool float filled with water while rocking a pink bandeau bikini with matching high-waisted bottoms and sheer gloves. She smiled brightly up at Nick, who was huddled over her. The Isn’t It Romantic star held onto her man’s hand and leg in the cute image.

The final photo Priyanka shared from the Miami trip was a sweet close up of her gazing up at her hubby as he wrapped her in his arms. Our hearts are officially melted! Looks like Priyanka kicked off 37 right.