Porsha Williams Shares Throwback Baby Photo & Daughter Pilar Is Her Twin: I Gave ‘Birth To Myself’

This is uncanny! Porsha Williams shared a baby photo of herself next to daughter Pilar and they look completely identical. She’s now saying she ‘gave birth to myself.’

While so many fans have claimed Porsha Williams‘ daughter Pilar Jhena looks so much like her daddy Dennis McKinley, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has brought the receipts that she actually is very much her mother’s twin. On July 27 she shared a side by side pic to her Instagram of baby Pilar today and a photo of herself at around PJ’s age. They definitely share the same mouth and nose and Porsha, 38, captioned the pic, “OMG look what I found… I have birth to myself😂! Porsha X Pilar @pilarjhena.” Fans were divided on whether or not the photo was proof PJ looked more like her mom than her father.

“Omg, I thought she looked just like her dad. But no she is Porsha Jr. for sure.💖” a fan named Lisa wrote. Another user commented “Woooow, didn’t think she looked like you til now! Literally your twin here.” “Omg that IS your twin. Look at the nose?!?!! She’s so pretty for a baby. It makes sense now. ❤️❤️❤️,” a fan named Nunnie wrote.

Others weren’t so convinced. One person wrote, “Give it up sis. That’s still all Dennis. Lol” while another added, “Girl just give up lol my children don’t look like me either I feel ur pain 🤣.” “She said ima prove this baby look like me lmao,” another user joked,” while one fan got brutal, writing “You just had to go digging lol she still looks like Dennis although she does look like you on this pic 💕” A user named Ness added “@porsha4real ok ok you found one😂😂 in this picture she looks like you😂😂😂but most of the time she looks like her daddy.”

While Pilar was born on March 22, Porsha and Dennis split up in June amid reports he cheated on her with Sincerely Ward from WAGS Atlanta. He denied the allegations and Sincerely claimed to have never met Dennis. Porsha unfollowed him on social media in late May and by June she was no longer wearing her engagement ring from Dennis. The former couple had planned to marry in a New Year’s Eve ceremony but that’s out the window now that they’ve broken up.