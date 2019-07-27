Michelle Obama Seems To Shade Donald Trump After He Calls Baltimore ‘Dangerous & Filthy’

Michelle Obama is showing love to Baltimore after President Donald Trump called the city a ‘dangerous and filthy place’ and that ‘no human being would want to live there.’

As president, it’s totally out of line to bash a major American city. But Donald Trump has proven he’s willing say or do pretty much anything he wants. In a series of tweets on July 27 he beat up on Baltimore due to his feud with U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represents a good portion of the city. He called the place “dangerous and filthy,” causing #WeAreBaltimore to become the top trending Twitter topic. Then former First Lady Michelle Obama came along with some delightfully subtle shade toward the president dragging Baltimore.

Michelle, 55, tweeted a throwback video of a STEP dance team from Baltimore doing a routine to her famous “When they go low, we go high” line from her speech at the 2016 DNC. “On #NationalDanceDay, I’m shouting out the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore STEP team who I saw perform back in 2017. I’m so proud of you all—and everyone who’s dancing today!” she wrote below the video of the ladies’ routine. She could have picked any dance video, but she specifically chose one from a visit she made to Baltimore where she watched in person.

Hours earlier, Trump, 73, tweeted “Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA……”

On #NationalDanceDay, I'm shouting out the Lethal Ladies, a Baltimore STEP team who I saw perform back in 2017. I’m so proud of you all—and everyone who’s dancing today! pic.twitter.com/U15Be9wSMs — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 27, 2019

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

He continued, “….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

“Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! Elijah Cummings spends all of his time trying to hurt innocent people through ‘Oversight.’ He does NOTHING for his very poor, very dangerous and very badly run district! Take a look,” he wrote then shared a video of some garbage in an alley in West Baltimore.