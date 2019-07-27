Jordyn Woods Has ‘Zero Chance’ Of Reconciling With Kylie Jenner After James Harden Hangout

For Kylie Jenner, ex BFF Jordyn Woods hanging out with Khloe Kardashian’s ex James Harden was a breaking point. She unfollowed her on IG and has no intention of ever mending their former friendship.

While the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan exiled Jordyn Woods after she fooled around with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-partner Tristan Thompson at a Feb. house party in LA, Kylie Jenner seemed to want to hold out hope that she could one day reconcile with her longtime BFF after the betrayal. While Jordyn moved out of Kylie’s guest house, the cosmetics mogul still followed her on Instagram. But not anymore after Jordyn was photographed dancing and hanging out with Khloe’s ex-boyfriend James Harden in a Houston bar on July 24.

“Kylie was so upset when she heard Jordyn was out with James Harden, so she decided to unfollow Jordyn on Instagram. It was the final straw for her. She still followed Jordyn because she still had just a little bit of hope that with time, they could talk and try to rebuild something,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She told a few people she was going to do it after seeing the news on Jordyn and James, and then she finally decided to pull the trigger. Jordyn was like a sister to her, but now, she’s someone she doesn’t even know. The Jordyn she knew would never do anything like this,” our insider continues.

“Kylie absolutely wanted to send a message to Jordyn that there is absolutely zero chance for any sort of reconciliation at this point. She felt it was Jordyn’s way of saying she doesn’t care anymore. This was essentially Kylie’s mic drop,” our source adds.

Jordyn and James were photographed partying in the same booth at Houston’s Belle Station bar. While there wasn’t any obvious PDA, it was a pretty big betrayal to Khloe since Houston Rockets star James was her boyfriend prior to her dating Tristan. Khloe openly blamed Jordyn for breaking up her family by fooling around with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan, who is the father of Khloe’s 15-mont-old daughter True Thompson before later putting the blame on him.