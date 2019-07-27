John Cena got cozy with his new lady love Shay Shariatzadeh when he was snapped sharing a kiss with the brunette beauty during a dinner date at Ocean Prime restaurant in Tampa, FL on July 26.

John Cena, 42, appeared to be happily moving on in the romance department on the night of July 26 when he was seen having a lovely dinner at Ocean Prime restaurant with his gorgeous new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. The smitten lovebirds shared a passionate kiss at one point as they sat close together at a table at the Tampa, FL establishment and dined on steak, potatoes, salad, a bottle of wine, and even a yummy chocolate dessert. They spent four hours at the dinner and held hands the entire time, according to TMZ, who also obtained photos of the date.

John’s apparent adoration for Shay, who is Canadian, in their latest outing isn’t too surprising due to not only her good looks and personality, but her impressive career as well. She works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver, according to TMZ, proving she’s already established in her field.

John and Shay have been dating since Mar. after John’s highly publicized split from his ex Nikki Bella, 35, in 2018. Since their first date, John and Shay have been seen out and about a lot more frequently on various dates, including when they attended WWE Raw together on July 22. John seemed to prove they’re getting more serious by bringing her to the event, which was quite a big deal for him, since it marked his comeback to the wrestling network. “He was introducing people to her by name. He had his arm around her and she was laughing,” a source told Us Weekly.

It’s great to see John moving on and bring happy with someone again. Nikki has also seemed to do the same thing in her new relationship with professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, 37, so all is well!