Jennifer Lopez Is Our Instagram Queen of the Week: Epic 50th Birthday Party & More

Jennifer Lopez OWNED this week. She documented her incredible 50th birthday party on social media, promoted her upcoming movie ‘Hustlers’ and more, earning her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!

All hail queen JLo! Jennifer Lopez turned the big 5-0 on July 24, so naturally she’s having a killer week. Honestly, it’s not that surprising considering she’s spent most of the year on a tour specifically centered around her milestone birthday. What can we say? Leos go hard. But she didn’t have a set of amazing days without updating her followers on it. After all, if you don’t document having the time of your life on social media, did it even happen? Due to the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker’s incredible display of b’day shenanigans on the ‘gram, we couldn’t help but name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

But before the birthday festivities began, JLo took some time to promote her upcoming film, Hustlers, set to hit theaters Sept. 13. She shared a video of her and costar Keke Palmer goofing around in matching jackets, captioning it, “Ramona and Mercedes gon’ give it to you…we’re the Hustlers. Let’s have a Keke I LOVE YOU @Keke!!!!!! #HustlersMovie Coming to a theater near you in SEPTEMBER!” She also announced in another post that the film is an official selection of the 2019 Toronto Film Festival.

The Second Act star then shared some clips from her “It’s My Party” tour while gearing up for the big day. She shared an epic dancing clip alongside the caption, “#MOOD… Bc tomorrow’s my birthday!!!!! #leoseason #itsmypartytour #july24 Feeling #happiness #gratitude #love.”

Finally, JLo’s birthday arrived and she DELIVERED. She shared plenty of footage of her dancing with the DJ and posing with partygoers like fiancé Alex Rodriguez. “It’s been a birthday to remember. I can truly feel the love from all of you,” she captioned one of the posts. “Yesterday was a dream. I have watched your beautiful birthday videos and I must’ve cried 20 times. It was just another great reminder of how thankful I am for all the beauty and love I have in my life. Thank you all for being a part of this great feeling!” Want to see even more incredible moments from Jennifer’s bash? Head up to the gallery above!