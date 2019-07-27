Heidi Klum Dances Provocatively Playing Peek A Boo In Her New Lingerie Collection — See Video

Heidi Klum had an intentional wardrobe malfunction, dancing with a giant rip in her skirt to flaunt her undies as she promoted her line of lingerie.

Heidi Klum got cheeky — butt cheeky that is — to promote her lingerie collection. The 46-year-old stunner shared an Instagram video on July 27 where she had a giant rip across the back of her floral skirt. It exposed her nude colored underwear and part of her bare behind and it was no accident. Heidi danced provocatively while shaking her exposed booty with a big smile on her face. She captioned the video “WOOPSY 🤣😂😳🤣😂 #heidiklumintimates.”

In just two hours the video of her intentional wardrobe malfunction had over half a million likes. Fans absolutely loved it, telling Heidi how sexy she was in the comments. Even Paris Hilton thought it was hot as she left “😍🔥” emojis in the comments section. The way Heidi shook her behind back and forth was positively bootylicious.

Heidi is her own best spokesmodel when it comes to her intimates collection. She has a killer body and she uses it to showcase her line of bras, undies, and more for all body sizes. She launched the brand in 2017 and has had wild success as it’s carried in major department stores like Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom’s along with her own online site.

Heidi is about to be a bride for the second time in 2019 next month. While she and Tokyo Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 29, tied the knot in a secret ceremony on Feb. 22, the couple is planning a big bash aboard a mega yacht in Capri for a second wedding ceremony in August for all of their friends. Heidi’s Next Top Model co-judge Tim Gunn, Twin Peaks star Kyle McLachlan, designer Michael Kors, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, and Tom’s bandmates were reportedly sent invites — in total about 100 guests are expected DailyMailTV reported. Heidi’s daughter Leni, 15, and her three children by ex-husband Seal — Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9 — will have “significant roles” in the ceremony according to the outlet.