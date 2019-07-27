Elizabeth Hurley proved she’s enjoying the summer sun when she showed off her incredible body in a flattering black and white bikini while lounging by a pool in a new Instagram video.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, knows she’s got it so she’s definitely flaunting it! The gorgeous actress took to Instagram on July 26 to share a stunning video of herself wearing a tiny black and white striped bikini while stretched out in the sun by a pool. In the clip, her toned abs are on display and she has a huge smile on her face as she lays back while swaying her hips and singing to music. “It’s a perfect day 😘,” the brunette beauty captioned the clip.

It may have been a perfect day but that’s not what Elizabeth’s followers commented on once she posted the clip! They couldn’t help but gush over how the star looks half her age and were full of compliments. “You are such a beautiful woman Elizabeth,” one follower wrote. “Just perfect, timeless beauty,” another wrote. “Wow, for someone who is 54 your body is amazing! You look absolutely gorgeous and seem to me you don’t seem like you have aged a bit!” a third follower pointed out. “Stunning absolutely stunning,” yet another said.

It seems no matter what kind of pic or video Elizabeth posts, they’re always full of admirers and it’s no surprise! The pretty lady shared a similar post on July 23 that showed her in a different bikini to promote her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. In the post, she can be seen laying down and wearing the line’s Isla Bikini in nectarine.

Whether she’s wearing a bikini or designer gown, Liz definitely knows how to capture attention in all the right ways. We can’t wait to see more of her summer beauty over the next few weeks!