Cardi B Stuns In Hot Pink Bodysuit & Reveals She Missed Daughter Kulture’s 1st Steps

Cardi B took to Instagram on July 26 to share some eye-catching videos that showed her strutting her stuff backstage and on a private plane talking about her one-year-old daughter Kulture’s first steps.

Cardi B, 26, seems to thoroughly be enjoying her time in Lincoln, Nebraska when she put on a show for fans on July 26, but a phone call sadly reminded her of the family sacrifices she’s making for her career! The rapper shared some videos to her Instagram story that has her fans praising the gorgeous star and having sympathy for her. In one clip, Cardi can be seen strutting her stuff as she walks down a backstage hallway before her Lincoln show wearing a hot pink bodysuit with a matching pink and purple wig and sparkly pink ankle boots. In the second clip, she talks to the camera while sitting on a private plane and admits she missed her one-year-old daughter Kulture‘s first two steps while away.

“So, I’m doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy [her sister] calls me with Kulture, and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet and greet right now, I’ma call you guys right back’,” Cardi explains in the clip. “Then Offset calls me and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet and greet babe, call Hennessey though she’s with Kulture, and he calls her. How he witnessed my baby’s first two steps. He always witness the good s**t! My baby starting to walk already. I can’t take it.”

Cardi being upset about missing her baby’s first steps is definitely understandable considering how close she is with the precious tot when she’s around. The proud mom recently posted a video of her sweet girl riding a toy Rolls-Royce and it was too-cute-for-words. “On my way to withdrawal [sic] money out my mommy’s bank account. My auntie Henny bought me this car 💁🏽‍♀️,” Cardi’s caption for the adorable clip read.

We hope Cardi gets to see little Kulture’s upcoming big moments when she’s not out there performing!