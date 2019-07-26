Kathy and Cristina go off on Carlo’s uncle at a communion party in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘sMothered’ finale when he accuses them of dressing inappropriately.

The sMothered finale is going to be one heck of a roller coaster. Our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the sMothered season finale opens up with Kathy and Cristina fighting with Carlo’s Uncle Joe. He is not a fan of the way they are dressed for this party. Kathy and Cristina defend themselves and don’t hold back. “My mom and I were concerned that there could be a problem between Carlo’s family and my family at this party and, of course, we were right,” Cristina says. “We caught Carlo’s Uncle Joe talking about the way we were dressed.”

Kathy gets so mad that she tosses her drink at Carlo’s uncle, getting his suit soaking wet. “With me, what you see is what you get,” Uncle Joe says. “I don’t insult anybody. I tell it like it is.” Carlo is forced to step in when things continue to get heated. He defends his wife and her mother. “If you don’t like it, get the f**k out,” Carlo tells his uncle after Kathy and Cristina storm off.

Cristina goes to find her mom, who is still fuming over what Uncle Joe has said. “It’s none of his f**king business,” Kathy says. Carlo tells his uncle’s wife that her husband is “out of line” as his uncle walks away from the fight.

“At the end of the day, I stand behind my wife no matter what and I have to stand behind Kathy’s back, too,” Joe continues. “That is my wife’s mother. Uncle Joe better get over it because that’s who they are. Either you deal with it or you don’t.” The sMothered season finale airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.