Selena Gomez Wants To Become The Next Angelina Jolie Or Oprah & Make An ‘Impact’ On The World

Selena Gomez wants to make the world a better place and is hoping to do it through even more impactful charity work than she’s already doing. She wants to use her powerful voice to really help people.

Selena Gomez is no stranger to generous charity work, from becoming the youngest ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to making numerous surprise children’s hospital visits. She loves to brighten the lives of others and is looking to do more of that in addition to being an actress and singing superstar. “Selena is eager to pursue different interests besides her career in film, TV and music. She will never leave that aspect of her life, but she is looking for other things to motivate her. A gritty role or an amazing song will always grab her heart, but she wants to pursue more charity and become a woman like Angelina Jolie or Oprah where her voice means something and makes a constant impact,” a source close to the 27-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She doesn’t think it will turn into something where she would join the political world, but she would love to help in that world and help people less fortunate since she knows she has an amazing platform already with people her age and young kids. But she wants to touch all people, young and old. She feels it will make everything she does in entertainment worth it by doing more to help people,” our insider continues.

“She is constantly working on music and is often in the studio recording tracks, [although] an album is not imminent. That is a constant thing she does because it’s an easy process for her that she can get studio time anytime she wants it. She also is looking to do something on Songland if it gets renewed,” our source adds, referring to the NBC talent show for undiscovered songwriters to pitch their tunes to music superstars.

Selena just turned 27 on July 22 and celebrated with friends in Rome, Italy. She’s just enjoying her life and her friends these days and is thankful for all the love and support she has. “Selena is in such a great place right now and refuses to live her life by anyone else’s standards, whether that be family, friends, or her fans. She is taking every moment as it comes and isn’t feeling pressured whatsoever to move forward in any specific direction in regards to her personal life, or her music. Selena has been working on music because she wants to. It’s very therapeutic for her and it’s her greatest passion. She isn’t focused on dating right now and has the most fun in the studio and simply hanging with her closest friends,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.