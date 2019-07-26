Drake Raps About One Day Owning The Raptors After Epic Playoffs Win In New Track With Rick Ross

Is Drake about to go from being the Toronto Raptors’ number one fan to team owner? Champagne Papi raps about making some major money moves on his new collab with Rick Ross.

“Tanenbaum know the logo on the jersey, it’s gettin’ purchased, “ Drake, 32, raps on “Gold Roses,” the track from Rick Ross, 43, that dropped on July 26. The “Tanenbaum” in question is Raptors co-owner Larry Tanenbaum, according to Genius. Drake’s verse makes it clear that he intends to purchase the sponsorship rights to the Raptors’ jerseys once the team’s current deal with Sun Life Financial is up. The Raptors sported training jerseys that featured Drake’s October’s Very Own logo during their 2019 championship series. It seems that Drake’s ready to stamp OVO all over the team. “Ten years in and y’all yet to hear my most impressive verses/ Paid the cost to be the boss wasn’t even my most expensive purchase.”

Drake also made reference to his close friend and frequent trolling target, Kevin Durant, 30, on “Gold Roses.” Specifically, Drake compared his legal woes with the devastating injury KD suffered during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. “All smiles, Kevin Durant trials / Had to blow it on the court, I must have blew a milli’ / I’m walkin’ on all charges, that’s my new Achilles/ I know they love to rock a check, but who gon’ do it really? Really?”

“Gold Roses” sees Drake and Rick team up for the second time this year. The pair collaborated earlier in 2019 on Drake’s track, “Money In The Grave,” which was released right after the Raptors won their first NBA championship. While neither “Money In The Grave” nor “Omertà,” the other track Drake dropped at the time, mentioned the Raptors outside of the songs’ cover art, he did boast about his unlikely rise in the rap game, per Rolling Stone, likening it to the Raptors’ underdog win. “The rise to the top of this mountain has been biblical,” he spits on “Omertà,” while adding on “Money In The Grave” that “I was on top when that shit meant a lot / Still on top like I’m scared of the drop.”

“Gold Roses” is from Rick Ross’s upcoming album, Port of Miami 2, due out on Aug. 9. The record is the sequel to his 2006 release, Port of Miami, and it’ll include collaborations with Drake, Wale (“Act A Fool”), and Swizz Beats (“BIG TYME”), just to name a few. For those who want to get lit as in literary, Ross will also release his memoirs, Hurricanes, in September.