Olivia Culpo Rocks Daisy Dukes & White Crop Top To Beat The Summer Heat — See Pics

They say it’s hot girl summer! Olivia Culpo just proved that she’s more sizzling than this heat wave when she posted a pic of herself rocking the tiniest bra top and denim cutoffs.

Certified hottie Olivia Culpo, 27, posted yet another glorious pic on Instagram that flaunted her incredibly flat abs and showed that she has got legs for days. The Sports Illustrated Swim model posed in a new photoshoot from Revolve Clothing, and Lovers and Friends LA, wearing the cutest outfit: a skimpiest, white bra top with ruffles, high-waisted denim cutoff shorts, and the tiniest purse known to man (she said it’s the perfect size for her Polly Pockets) clipped to her wide belt. Olivia looked positively adorable, especially with her little sneakers and oversized shades. But the best part of the shoot is her beaming smile. She knew that, too; her caption says to not “forget your smile” this summer!

The former Miss Universe isn’t shy about showing off her figure on Instagram. After all, she was the cover girl for the 2019 Maxim Hot 100 issue! She knows what she’s working with. Speaking of her Maxim Hot 100 edition… the model was breathtaking on the cover of the magazine’s annual issue, wearing nothing but a sheer, open robe, and a very delicate (and thin) pair of underwear. Yep, that’s her entire outfit! It’s been a huge year for Olivia. She partook in a very Britney Spears-esque shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, in which she had a python wrapped around her body as she posed on the beach — and was wearing nothing else. She’s a brave woman!

To make things even crazier, when she posted the daring pic on Instagram, she revealed in the caption that it was the same day that she found out that her ex-boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola, allegedly did something awful. While she was away and hard at work in Fall 2018, her boyfriend was allegedly getting cozy on the beach in Miami with sports reporter Bianca Peters. Danny and Olivia stayed together on-and-off, until she officially ended their relationship for good in April, and it seems that she made the right choice. Soon afterward, he went on an expletive-laden rant about her online. Yikes.

We can’t wait to see what Olivia rocks on Instagram next. Olivia doesn’t just have an enviable six-pack; she has impeccable style!