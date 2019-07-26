Nicki Minaj Fans Think She’s Confirming She’s Engaged & Pregnant In New Chance The Rapper Collab

In Chance The Rapper’s new song with Nicki Minaj, she drops bars about getting married and having a baby. Fans are convinced she’s confirming an upcoming wedding to Kenneth Petty and a pregnancy.

Nicki Minaj has already confirmed that she and Kenneth Petty have obtained a marriage license. Now she’s got fans buzzing that a wedding is happening soon and that she could already be pregnant. Chance The Rapper just dropped his album The Big Day on July 26 and Nicki is featured on the song “Zanies and Fools.” In the lyrics she raps “He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” and “Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”

Nicki used the latter bars as the caption of an Instagram photo she posted on July 25 while wearing a stunning red gown and standing next to Kenneth. Now fans are speculating that she and her long-lost teenage sweetheart are engaged and have a baby on the way thanks to the telling lyrics.

The Twittersphere blew up about the possibility. One fan named Clown wrote “OMG AT THE END OF ZANIES AND FOOLS NICKI SAID SHE WAS PREGNANT LISTEN TO THE WHOLE THING LIKE 10 TIMES AND YOU’LL HEAR IT.” A user named Kazzie wrote “THIS IS NOT A DRILL NICKI IS PREGNANT AND SHES GETTING MARRIED.” A woman named Anita tweeted, “When she says ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy’ makes me wanna cry cause nicki pregnant is ju-.. my f**king heart.”

However, Nicki was drinking during July 26’s Queen Radio and one fan pointed out that likely means she is not with child. “Nicki just started #QueenRadio saying she’s drinking Myx Moscato… so basically y’all barbz better quit saying she’s pregnant…It’s coming soon tho !!!!!” a user named Onikamonster tweeted.