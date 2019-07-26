Miley Cyrus Claps Back At MTV VMAs & Says There’s ‘No Way’ She’ll Perform After Being Snubbed

Don’t expect to see Miley Cyrus when you tune into the MTV VMAs this year. The ‘Mother’s Daughter’ singer revealed on Instagram that she’s skipping the 2019 show after getting zero nominations.

Whenever Miley Cyrus goes to the MTV Video Music Awards, she winds up making headlines. But not going to the VMAs is what’s grabbing attention this time around. Miley, 26, revealed in a series of comments on Instagram that she’s skipping the 2019 VMAs after her new music was passed over for any nominations. It started when a Miley fan account, @mileycyrusedtion, posted a Miley selfie, and captioned it, “Guess I’m not watching the VMAs this year unless Miley performs.” Miley responded in the comments with, “No f**king way.” She elaborated in response to a post from another fan account, @javiercyruss.

The Instagram user posted a different pic of Miley, and captioned it, “They care more about a f**king green screen than a message to the world. Nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes.” Miley’s response was simple, but packed a punch: “”Exactly”. You can see both posts and Miley’s comments in the tweet below. Miley released incredible music videos for her new songs, “Mother’s Daughter” and “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” this past year, and despite the acclaim for both videos, which feature messages about gun control, abortion, and women’s rights, she’s getting no love from MTV.

Despite this, the network is apparently still using the silly green screen spots she shot when she hosted the VMAs in 2015. Miley’s history with the VMAs is controversial, to say the least. During her hosting gig, she caught the wrath of Nicki Minaj, when the “Chung-Li” rapper called her out onstage for comments she made in an interview about race. Nicki’s still not feeling it. During the June 21 episode of Queen Radio, someone brought up Miley — big mistake. Nicki went off, saying, “Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason.”

Before that was her… special performance with Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs. She was firmly in her wild Bangerz phase, and “Blurred Lines” was a huge hit. So they combined forces for an extremely awkward version of the song. It included Miley wearing nude, latex lingerie while grinding on Robin, who was wearing a Beetlejuice-esque striped suit. To make matters worse, they were both off key.