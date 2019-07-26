Meghan Markle: How She Wants To Spend Her 38th Birthday – Her 1st As A Mommy

A royal insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed what Meghan Markle will be up to this year for her birthday.

Meghan Markle’s 38th birthday is just around the corner – on August 4 – and a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife just how the duchess hopes to spend her special day. “Meghan’s world is pretty much just [her son] Archie [1] right now,” our insider said. “She’s so in love with being a mom, her mind’s on her baby boy, not her birthday.”

But even if Archie wasn’t around, Meghan probably wouldn’t have a huge blowout anyway. “Plus, Meghan’s never been one for huge birthday parties,” our source continued. “She prefers to use her day more introspectively. She’d much rather have a low-key dinner with her loved ones over a big blowout party.”

“[Prince] Harry [34] is always very thoughtful so I’m sure he has some special things planned for her, but there’s nothing Meghan’s asked for,” our insider added. “She’s very clear that she’s already got the best gift she could ever get – her little dream baby Archie.” Last year, Meghan and Harry attended his friend’s wedding on her birthday, and in 2017, Harry took Meghan on a trip to Botswana.

“Members of the Royal family celebrate their birthdays in private, except of course for the Queen, who has her annual Trooping The Colour,” the source concluded. “But the rest of the family does’t traditionally have any sort of pageantry or public celebration, so there’s certainly nothing like that in the works for Meghan.”

Even if Meghan doesn’t have a big celebration, we’re sure many on the internet will show some love to the duchess for her 38th! Happy early birthday, Meghan!