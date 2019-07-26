‘RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Claps Back After Bethenny Frankel Accuses Her Of Using Her Arrest For Fame

Bethenny Frankel was suspicious of Luann de Lesseps’ quick glowup after her two stints in rehab, so the cabaret performer explained why she had a ‘moment elation’ post-arrest on part three of the ‘RHONY’ reunion.

Luann de Lessep’s sobriety and arrest were the topics of conversation once again during The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion. During part three of the reunion, Bethenny Frankel, 48, suspected that Luann, 54, was capitalizing on her recovery after a headline-making arrest on battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication charges in 2017. “You actually reveled in that you had a comeback from this arrest and that you were more famous than ever. It took you on something where you were like, ‘Wow this is it. I’m really famous now,'” Bethenny told Luann on the July 25 episode of RHONY. Luann was taken aback.

“You think I took that as a positive thing for me?” Luann asked Bethenny, which her co-star confirmed: “Yes, I do. I think you said, ‘While I’m at it!’” Luann explained that she just applied the age-old adage of making “lemonade out of lemons” after being “dealt a really rough hand.” Luann’s lemonade has been her successful #CountessAndFriends cabaret show that she kicked off in 2018, the same year that she checked into rehab twice. Luann has also side-stepped jail time, even after indulging in two mimosas that violated her parole on Easter Day 2019.

Bethenny still powered on with her lecture. “Usually when someone hits [rock bottom] they are very humble for a while instead of like, ‘Boom! Jail, recovery, and let’s go ladies,'” the Skinnygirl CEO said, but Luann had an explanation. “I was kind of in a thing called the pink cloud. When you first get sober, you have this moment of elation,” The Countess told her co-stars, as she was happy to overcome her drunken scandal. But Luann wasn’t entirely on the defense, as she did offer an apology to everyone: “By looking at myself I realized that I could have done better as a friend and I was absent because I really just needed to take care of myself. That looked like I was not grateful for them. For that, I’m sorry.”

The RHONY ladies also gave Luann a hard time about her road to recovery during part two of the reunion. Bethenny and Ramona Singer insisted that Luann only stayed in treatment for two weeks instead of three, as Luann had insisted about her second rehab stint. Ramona even went so far as to suggest that Luann was still “drinking on the side,” an accusation that the cabaret performer immediately shot down.