Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From Jennifer Lopez’s fabulous 50th birthday party to Ciara’s sizzling street style, see all the best dressed celebrities from this week.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, continues to defy the laws of aging as she looked hotter than ever in a gold cutout dress for her 50th birthday party in Miami on July 24. The dress had buckling detail and cutouts to show off her toned stomach. She looked amazing! There were a ton of great looks at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22. Margot Robbie was stunning and ethereal in a white Chanel gown, while Britney Spears looked red hot in a tight dress by Nookie. The Charm Midi Dress retails for only $142! Adriana Lima also opted for red at the premiere, wearing a Magda Butrym dress, Chopard jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes. Sydney Sweeney looked like a princess in a pink Miu Miu gown.

Laverne Cox looked stunning in a Christian Siriano tulle gown at the OITNB final season premiere in New York. Since her dress was so show-stopping, she opted for a neutral mani. Manicurist Elle went with a gel, painting on a combination of LeChat Perfect Match Beauty Bride To Be, “a light beige with a pink cream finish,” says the brand, and LeChat Perfect Match French Vanilla, “a classic light beige cream.”

At San Diego Comic Con, Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart both looked fab at a party. Camila wore a nude, strapless Markarian with a statement ruffle at the top. Lili wore a bright pink Valentino mini and looked pretty in pink. Issa Rae was a ray of sunshine in a yellow A.L.C. dress and gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry for a portrait studio session.

Finally, Ciara slayed street style wearing an orange mini belted and paired with black leather boots. Fierce! See all the best dressed stars in the gallery attached.