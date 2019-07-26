‘RHONJ’ Season 10 Is ‘Explosive’ & ‘The Old Teresa Is Back’, Says Jennifer Aydin — It’ll Give You ‘Goosebumps’

Jennifer Aydin promised that ‘RHONJ’ viewers will witness drama ‘hit the fan’ while watching Season 10, as Teresa Giudice ‘lost it’ in the upcoming episodes.

Teresa Giudice, 47, hasn’t left The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Season 1, but she’s still making a comeback. Her good friend and co-star Jennifer Aydin, 42, revealed that Teresa will return to her trademark dramatics in an upcoming season that she promised will be equally diva-worthy. “Basically, it’s a crazy season,” Jennifer said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, and admitted to being more “vocal” about her opinions compared to her first run as a main cast member in Season 9. “You know, I know like people have such a crazy perception of this whole franchise, but let me tell you something, this s**t was real and it hit the fan and I got goose bumps,” Jennifer said, who insisted “everyone is going to get goose bumps” because the drama wasn’t fabricated.

“What happened happened so organically and unexpected and you’re going to see the old Teresa back, because she lost it,” Jennifer continued. We’re now crossing our fingers for Teresa-throwing-a-set-dinner-table level of “lost it,” a la the Season 1 finale. But unlike that unprecedented table flip, Jennifer told us Teresa’s wild reactions are warranted in Season 10.

“She was very valid in doing so, so you guys are going to have to watch and see what the explosives are all about, because it’s explosive,” Jennifer assured us. Well, there was that one report that Danielle Staub lit Margaret Josephs‘ purse on fire at a designer shoe store while filming on April 25. Oh, and side note — Jennifer told us her feelings on Danielle will “unfold on the show.”

It has been a transformative past year for Teresa, who has had to deal with the fear of Joe Giudice, 47, possibly being deported to his native Italy since Oct. 2018. Her husband of nearly 20 years has been in custody of ICE since he was released from prison on March 14, and even missed the high school graduation of his daughter Gia, 18, and the eighth grade graduation of his other daughter Gabriella, 15. “[Teresa’s] doing as well as to be expected, given her situation,” Jennifer told HollywoodLife in regards to Teresa’s current situation with Joe, who’s fighting to stay in the country after his appeal was denied. “I mean, she doesn’t like to talk about it too much only because she’s not supposed to and she doesn’t want to jinx anything, so I’m just kind of letting her be her and, honestly, she’s been down at the shore. I’ve been extremely busy trying to plan my brother’s wedding from here and help my mother move into her new house. I haven’t had a chance to communicate with her as much as I would like.”