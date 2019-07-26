‘Gossip Girl’ EP Reveals He’s ‘Reached Out’ To OG Cast & Would ‘Love’ For Them To Be ‘Involved’ In Reboot

The ‘Gossip Girl’ universe is expanding. Co-creator Josh Schwartz revealed that he’s ‘reached out’ to the original cast about being involved and the mystery of Gossip Girl will not be a part of the new show.

There is a Gossip Girl reboot in the works at HBO Max and co-creator Josh Schwartz shed some light on what this new show is all about and how closely it will resemble the original series. The original cast does know about the new series and Schwartz revealed that he’s totally down to have them return — if they want to. “We reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved…” Josh told a group of reporters, including HollywoodLife, at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on July 26. “They played those characters for six years and if they felt like they’re good with that, we wanted to respect that. But obviously, it’d be great to see them again.”

The mystery of who is Gossip Girl was the driving force of the original series, which starred Blake Lively, 31, Leighton Meester, 33, Penn Badgley, 32, Chace Crawford, 34, and Ed Westwick, 32. Schwartz admitted that mystery will not carry over into the new series. He stressed that this reboot is a not necessarily a reboot, but a “continuation” of the world that the original series took place in. He also opened up about why now was the right time to bring Gossip Girl back in a fresh way.

“We’ve been talking about it. Stephanie [Savage] and I have been talking about it off and on over the last couple of years, and obviously, you’re seeing more shows kind of get revisited,” Schwartz continued. “Certainly, on social media, there are people asking for it. But, we felt like a version that was just our cast grown-up, regardless of what the challenges would be of assembling those actors again, it didn’t really feel like a group of adults who were being patrolled by Gossip Girl would make a lot of sense. So, we thought there was something really interesting about this idea that we are all Gossip Girl now in our own way. That we are all kind of purveyors of our own social media surveillance state, and how that’s evolved and how that has morphed and mutated and telling that story through a new generation of Upper East Side high school kids, it felt like the right time.”

He also added Josh Safran, who was an executive producer and writer on the original series, had a “really great take and a really great idea. And that made it feel like this was the moment. We heard that take. We heard other takes and we’ve gone down some roads and explored some stuff. But we heard Safran’s take, it was so fun. And, knowing that he would be the one writing it, that he would be able to deliver a great job. He definitely wanted to subvert the original paradigm.”

The show will consist of 10 episodes. There is no premiere date yet for the new Gossip Girl series, but HBO Max will not debut until 2020.