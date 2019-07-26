Chris Brown Joins Forces With Davido To Drop Epic Collab ‘Blow My Mind’ & Fans’ Minds Are Definitely Blown

Chris Brown teamed up with Nigerian singer Davido to drop a mind blowing track. Fans were instantly obsessed with the song ‘Blow My Mind.’

Chris Brown may have released his album, Indigo, only a month ago, but he’s not done dropping new tunes! The singer, 30, collaborated with Afropop singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke for a mind blowing bop, appropriately named “Blow My Mind.” Davido announced the song’s release on Friday, July 25, via a tweet that said, “BLOW MY MIND OUT NOW.”

The highly anticipated collab was previously teased on July 12 when Davido shared the cover art of animated versions of himself and Chris with smoke radiating from the top of their heads.

Fans were obviously quick to jump on the track, expressing their excitement and adoration for the song on social media. “Good morning everyone and have a wonderful day as we vibe to Davido X chrisbrown – blow my mind #blowmymind,” @JohnDav29412044 tweeted. Another fan answered the question “How many times was Davido x Chris Brown’s #blowmymind on repeat?” with a video of a woman saying, “Not one, not two, but thousand.”

"The hype is deserving and here is the snippet of our OBO Davido's coming single with insanely talented Virginia-born artiste, Chris Brown. This sh*t is definitely gonna blow your mind as the title suggest. #BlowMyMind," @NBZOfficial wrote. Wanna hear the entire track for yourself? Listen to "Blow My Mind" in the video above!