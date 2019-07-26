Angelina Jolie Stuns In Satin Top With Nothing Underneath As Ex Brad Pitt’s New Movie Opens

Angelina Jolie indulged in ‘me time.’ During opening weekend of ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,’ the ‘Eternals’ star emerged from the salon with a dewy complexion.

Brad Pitt, 55, looked dapper at the premiere of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood on July 22, and it was now Angelina Jolie’s turn to steal looks! On the Friday opening of Quentin Tarantino’s new film (July 26), the 44-year-old actress gave us flashbacks to her sultry character in Mr. & Mrs. Smith in a lacy black satin tank top that she wore for a visit to a Los Angeles salon. She coordinated the camisole with a pair of loose black trousers and equally-chic tortoiseshell sunglasses, and her head-to-toe black ensemble lent more attention to the beautiful glow on her face and hair.

Being the supermom she is, it’s rare to see Angie without any of her six kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox,11, by her side. The actress is currently in between filming, as she wrapped up shooting for Those Who Wish Me Dead in New Mexico and is waiting to start work in London for Marvel’s newly announced Eternals film. But don’t expect to see too many of these solo Angelina outings, as she doesn’t plan to leave her children for long periods of time! “She wants them to have time with Brad and they are spending time with him, but she is way too attached to just take off and leave them for the summer, that isn’t happening,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Although Angelina brought the kids with her to Albuquerque earlier this summer, she does have an arrangement with Brad before fall rolls around.

“The kids will spend time with their dad this summer but they will see him at his Los Feliz home the way they always do,” the source continued to explain. “They have an agreement in place and they see him several times a week, they have a schedule and it’s all very coordinated. The kids go with drivers and get dropped off and picked up at his house so that Angelina and Brad don’t have to see each other every time.”

Even before sitting in the salon chair, Angelina looked just as beautiful in a camel-colored maxi dress while wearing the same face-framing shades you see above for a family day at Westfield Century City shopping center. Daughters Zahara, 14, and Vivienne, 11, came along for the trip on July 23, just adding to the many Angie and Jolie-Pitt excursions this summer 2019!